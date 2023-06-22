Asst. Coach Quits After Cheating On Head Coach Wife With Player

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 38-year-old Steve Lemke was the assistant coach on the bowling team at Stephen F. Austin University in Texas. But he resigned this spring after word got out that he was having an affair with a student-athlete.

He handed his resignation to the head coach, also known as his wife, Amber. The Lemkes are now getting divorced. This guy seems almost proud of what he did. Should he be more ashamed?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright