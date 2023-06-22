Dole To Offer Free Pineapples To Those Donating To The Pine For Pint Charlotte Blood Drive

MATTHEWS N.C. – Dole Food Company is offering a free Dole Pineapple to anyone participating in a National Pineapple Day Blood Drive on Thursday, June 27th.

The drive is part of a “Pine for a Pint” national network of June 27 blood drives and volunteer opportunities in Dole cities across the country in honor of the pineapple’s universal themes of hospitality, compassion, and kindness.

As a special tribute, Wells Fargo will illuminate its 550 South Tryon Building in uptown Charlotte yellow and green on the evening of June 27 in honor of the holiday as part of its “Wells Fargo Charlotte Lights” program honoring causes, events, and programs benefiting the local community.

Event Details:

Time: June 27, 2023 – National Pineapple Day, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: Harris Tetter, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226