Man Freed After Nearly Three Decades On Death Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Barry Jones of Arizona is a free man, now at home, with his family and friends. But in 1995, Jones was convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter, Rachel Gray. He was sent to death row. But his team would not give up.

After 29 years in prison, finally people started listening. And last year, after a new look at the case, an Arizona superior court judge overturned the now 64-year-old’s death sentence.

Jones did plead guilty to a lesser charge. His time for that lesser charged had been served and now, he’s free. How, and who, should make Barry Jones whole after all those years on death row?

