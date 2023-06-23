Much Nicer Weekend On Tap
Typical summertime showers and storms on Saturday
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog developing overnight. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: AM fog. Widely scattered showers and storms, but this is more of a typical summertime pattern. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Temperatures push 90 with plenty of sunshine!
Monday: Scattered showers return. Highs still pushing 90.
Tuesday: Isolated to widely scattered showers. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tropics:
– Tropical Storm Cindy formed late last night, but is no threat to the United States.
– Tropical storm Bret is moving westward over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, now west of the Lesser Antilles. Bret is no threat to the United States.
** This is the first time since 1968, the Atlantic has two named storms in June simultaneously.
LONG RANGE SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK:
– Storm Prediction Center issues their categorical severe weather outlooks for day 1 – day 3. On days 4 – 8 they give a probability of severe weather. When they have high enough confidence to do this, severe weather is likely somewhere in the highlighted area. On day 4, which is Monday, there is a 15% probability for severe weather across the Piedmont.
– What does all that mean? Severe weather is possible on Monday as of Friday afternoon. A lot can change so we will watch closely.
Have a wonderful weekend!