Much Nicer Weekend On Tap

– Tropical storm Bret is moving westward over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, now west of the Lesser Antilles. Bret is no threat to the United States.

** This is the first time since 1968, the Atlantic has two named storms in June simultaneously.

LONG RANGE SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK:

– Storm Prediction Center issues their categorical severe weather outlooks for day 1 – day 3. On days 4 – 8 they give a probability of severe weather. When they have high enough confidence to do this, severe weather is likely somewhere in the highlighted area. On day 4, which is Monday, there is a 15% probability for severe weather across the Piedmont.

– What does all that mean? Severe weather is possible on Monday as of Friday afternoon. A lot can change so we will watch closely.

Have a wonderful weekend!

– Tropical Storm Cindy formed late last night, but is no threat to the United States.