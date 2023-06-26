Man Arrested During Traffic Stop For Having Over Two Pounds Of Drugs

1/2 Nicholas James Rosthal – Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana – Possess Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance – Maintain A Vehicle To Keep/Sell/Use A Controlled Substance – Possession Of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia – DWI

2/2 Drugs Seized From Rosthal’s Vehicle



MOORESVILLE, N.C. – The Mooresville Police Department has arrested a man who was accused of selling and possessing drugs. Nicholas James Rosthal, 29, of Charlotte was reported to have been impaired when the police received a call from a concerned motorist while traveling on Mecklenburg Highway. Traffic officers located the red Volkswagen Passat that Rosthal was driving during a traffic stop at the intersection of Fairview and Mecklenburg Highway. Officers determined that Rosthal was impaired and he was then placed under arrest. The vehicle was searched and officers recovered 2.3 pounds of marijuana, 339 grams of marijuana wax, and 378 THC vape cartridges. Rosthal has been placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.