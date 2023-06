CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A south Charlotte woman says she recently received a voicemail from a CMPD sergeant, claiming he had legal documents that needed her immediate attention. The number on caller ID came up as City of Charlotte, so at first, she thought it was official. It was not, the person calling her was a scammer, impersonating an officer.

What would you do if you got that kind of a call?

