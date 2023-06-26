Woman Divorces Husband After His Aneurysm, Says He Is No Longer The Same Person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kim Beyer and her husband, Matthias, had been married 10 years, shared two kids and a beautiful life in Ohio. He suffered an aneurysm at work back in 2015. They were about to take him off life support, when he miraculously woke up, with a complete personality change. Kim says after years working to help him recover from the aneurysm, he was no longer the same person. So, she divorced him.

What would you do in this situation?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode