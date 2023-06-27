Is Ryan Seacrest The Right Replacement For Pat Sajak On Wheel Of Fortune?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lots of people are on the edge over Wheel of Fortune. First, Pat Sajak announced next season would be his last. Then, Vanna White announced she hasn’t had a raise in close to 20 years. And on Tuesday, we learned Ryan Seacrest will be taking over for Pat. Heads are spinning faster than the wheel! Is Ryan the right replacement for Pat? How many jobs does that guy need?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright