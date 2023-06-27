SCOTUS Will Not Allow NC Charter School To Force Girls To Wear Skirts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Supreme Court will not allow a North Carolina charter school to force girls to wear skirts. Before it got to the Supreme Court, a lower court ruled the public charter school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights. And the court of last resort agreed, and has shut down the school’s request for an appeal. They Justices didn’t even comment.

The school’s founder had said girls needed to wear skirts in order to “promote chivalry” by the male students. Should a school get to dictate who wears what?

