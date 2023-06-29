Healthy Headlines: Do You Need A Primary Care Doctor?

CHARLOTTE, NC — Do you really need a primary care doctor? You might see certain specialists to treat allergies or other ongoing conditions or you might have the good fortune of being healthy.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Sonia Duggal, a family medicine specialist at Novant Health Pineville Primary Care answers the question.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: