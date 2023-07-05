Disgraced Ex-Smallville Actress Out Of Prison Early For Good Behavior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Remember the show Smallville that aired here on The CW? It starred an actress named Allison Mack. She’s no longer an actress; she’s a convicted felon. And now, Mack is a free woman, after she was released from prison early. She was in prison because of her role in a cult. Mack quickly rose through the ranks of the cult, which was called Nexium. She ended up recruiting women to the cult, forcing them to take naked photos, then trafficked them for labor and sex. The women were also branded by Mack, like cattle.

She was sentenced to three years in prison for racketeering. Mack is now out with an ankle monitor. Her victims are literally scarred for life. Is it disrespectful to the victims to release her early?

