Ex-NY Mayor Announces He And Wife Are Separating, But Still Living Together
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After 30 years of marriage, the former Mayor of New York and his wife have announced they are separating, with a twist. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray are still going to live together, while they possibly date other people. And here’s the kicker: they have no intention of divorcing. Would you date someone who still lived with, and was legally married to, their spouse?
