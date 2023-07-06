Ex-NY Mayor Announces He And Wife Are Separating, But Still Living Together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After 30 years of marriage, the former Mayor of New York and his wife have announced they are separating, with a twist. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray are still going to live together, while they possibly date other people. And here’s the kicker: they have no intention of divorcing. Would you date someone who still lived with, and was legally married to, their spouse?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright