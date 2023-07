CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Studies about shortening the five-day workweek have been coming out since Morgan started here at WCCB last century. They all show the same thing. Shorter weeks lead to more productivity, better health and happier employees. If you were offered a three-day workweek, would you give up the money to have more time in your life?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode