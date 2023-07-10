Northwestern University Head Football Coach Fired After Hazing Allegations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Multiple outlets are reporting Northwestern University has fired its head football coach after accusations of hazing. The school first gave head coach Pat Fitzgerald a two week suspension, but handed down the firing after more information came to light over the weekend. An anonymous former player alleged he was a witness and a victim to the widespread hazing which was often sexualized. There seems to be a reckoning happening with college level coaches. What changed?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright