Dating Coach: Men With Low Salaries Should Not Be Dating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A relationship coach is giving women controversial advice on how to find their Mr. Right. She says, “women should not date men who cannot afford their lifestyle.” She also says that “women are “investments” and that “being treated right is the bare minimum.”

Another piece of dating advice from the 23-year-old “expert” is that “men on a low salary should not be dating in the first place.” What do you think of the coach’s advice?

