Carowinds Provides Fury 325 Repair Update

1/2

2/2



The latest 7/12/23:

Carowinds provided an update on the progress to repair the Fury 325.

The company released a statement discussing the following:

“Carowinds is currently in the process of removing the existing support column and replacing it with a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), the ride manufacturer. This replacement requires meticulous preparation and detailed execution.”

The park will be under significant construction as they work to remove the damaged column. Construction will continue into Thursday, July 13th to carefully install the replacement pillar.

To ensure safety and uphold the park’s standard safety protocol, Carowinds stated that a series of comprehensive tests will be conducted. The test will include an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience and an evaluation and inspection following 500 full-ride cycles.

Carowinds plans to provide a reopening date for the ride once it has been finalized.