Mom Criminally Charged After Attacking School Bus Driver With Bat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A student in Memphis asked his bus driver to let him off at a different stop. The driver had to refuse, due to school district rules. The boy called his mom who then showed up to the bus with a baseball bat and went on the attack. She hit the driver repeatedly then fled. She was later arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism.

Was the mom out of control or should the driver had let her kid off?

