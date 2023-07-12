Wife Finds Worst Texts Ever On Husband’s Phone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A wife was scrolling through her husband’s phone, with his permission. She found texts from when they first got together six years earlier. Some of the texts read, “She’s an ugly chick who wants me so bad,” “Hot chicks are too stuck up,” and, “I am using her for her money.”

She confronted him, and he was profusely sorry but she now thinks her life was built on a lie. They have three kids together. Where is she supposed to go from here?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright