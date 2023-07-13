Amber Alert: Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Mint Hill

MINT HILL, NORTH CAROLINA — The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Adalyn Mae Hochstetler is a white female, approximately 3 feet tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a jean skirt and pink shirt.

Adalyn is believed to be with Kelsei Lyn Hochstetler. Kelsei is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two could possibly be traveling in a 2018 Black Kia Optima with NC plate FFF3959

Anyone with information should call 911.