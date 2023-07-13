Scammers & Hackers Stealing People’s Voice Prints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just when you thought your accounts were secure, there is a new threat. When companies ask you to repeat a phrase, it becomes your “voice print.” Scammers and hackers are grabbing those prints to recreate your entire voice with artificial intelligence. They use that version of “you” to get whatever they want.

Has technology become way more trouble than it’s worth?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright