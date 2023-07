CHARLOTTE, N.C. – USDictionary.com surveyed over 3,000 parents across the country. They wanted to see how many of those adults were up on the slang their kids were throwing down. Iowans were the most likely to be talking their kids’ language, and Vermont came in dead last. How do you think you would do with this? Do you know what the words, bussin’, slaying and riz mean?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kelli Bartik