Air Quality Improving, But Isolated Storms Return

Forecast:

Tonight: Hazy with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Widely scattered PM showers and storms. Isolated storms could become severe. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.

Thursday: Highs in the low to mid 90s. Widely scattered PM showers and storms. Isolated storms could become severe.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tropics:

Atlantic Tropical Outlook:

Tropical Storm Don is back in action over the Central Atlantic. This storm is no threat to the United States.

Pacific Tropical Outlook:

Tropical Storm Calvin is in the Central Pacific Ocean heading toward Hawaii. The storm is forecast to move just south of or over the southern portion of the Big Island late tonight into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain, high surf and strong wind are all possible for the Big Island. There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Big Island.