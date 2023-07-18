Air Quality Warning Remains in Effect Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight

Hot and hazy afternoon

Scattered storms return Wednesday

Isolated severe threat possible Thursday

Cold front Fri-Sat brings drier/cooler temps this weekend Discussion:

Hazy skies start the day with poor air quality across the region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight. Sensitive groups should limit time outdoors. Highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon with limited storm chances. The air quality will improve midweek. Pulse afternoon storms return Wednesday afternoon as heat indices climb near the triple digits. Thursday will be the hottest day in terms of heat and humidity, feeling like 100-105 across the region. This will lead to more organized storms throughout the afternoon. A few storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the greatest threat. A cold front will push through the region Friday evening into Saturday. This will lead to a cooler outlook this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.