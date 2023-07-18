New Warrants Released: Madalina Cojocari’s Mother Believes She Was Sold for Money

CORNELIUS – Warrants released Tuesday in the missing persons case of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari reveal jaw dropping information in her disappearance.

One of the warrants unveils discussions her mother, Diana Cojocari, and step father, Christopher Palmiter, had with separate family members on recorded jail phone lines. Palmiter discussed supposed “upcoming financial stuff” with his brother and sister-in-law, saying he saw Diana with lots of cash leading up to Madalina’s disappearance and wasn’t sure where it came from. during a call from Diana to her mother, Rodica, they discuss a bag of money, withdrawing cash, and a theory that Palmiter sold Madalina for money.

Another warrant reveals that a confidential informant placed by the Cornelius Police Department witnessed Palmiter writing in a journal every night in his jail cell. Palmiter told him he was writing down everything he remembered about Madalina and the days leading up to her disappearance. Those journal entries, along with envelopes and note sheets, were collected for evidence.

a third major bombshell was the reveal of the last date Madalina was supposedly seen; a more recent date than that November day on the school bus. A witness said they have surveillance images of someone closely resembling Madalina and her relative, Octavian Cebanu- on December 16th, 2022 in Sugar Mountain.

Both Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are expected in court on August 17th for an arraignment hearing. They have still only been charged in failing to report the disappearance of a child.