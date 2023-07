CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tinder is an app that was designed for single people looking for geographically friendly, casual hookups. 1,300 Tinder users were recently surveyed. Turns out, the majority are married or in relationships. They aren’t looking for love; they are looking for lust. Why would you use an app to cheat with somebody locally?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode