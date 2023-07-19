Passenger And Delta Flight Attendant Taken To Hospital After Temperatures Reach Triple Digits Inside Plane

LAS VEGAS, NV — A Delta flight attendant and passenger were taken to the hospital after temperatures on the plane reached triple digits on Monday.

The plan was taxiing at Harry Reid International Airport outside of Las Vegas when the pilot announced the plane had to turn around due to multiple emergencies.

The plane didn’t have air conditioning in that sweltering heat. At one point temperatures reached 111 degrees.

The hot cabin caused several people to feel ill. Some passengers got so sick they soiled themselves.

After 4 hours, everyone was asked to leave the plane.

In a statement, Delta said the passengers received a compensatory offer and were accommodated on other flights.

