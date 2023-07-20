DMV Kiosks Will Soon Be Installed In Several Grocery Stores Across Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina leaders hope to soon alleviate the pain we feel battling long lines at DMV’s across Mecklenburg County. Very soon, you’ll be able to shop for cereal and eggs while at the same time getting your driver’s license renewed, or even buying a new car tag.

DMV kiosks will soon be installed at various grocery stores across Mecklenburg County. Leaders are looking for more options that are comfortable and can help people avoid waiting in lines. Many of the same services such as driver and vehicle services that you can get on line or in person will be offered at a grocery store kiosk.

10 kiosks will be placed first beginning in the fall. 10 more will follow next year. So far, there’s no word which grocery stores will participate in the pilot program.