Dozens of Homes and Pfizer Plant Damaged after EF-3 Tornado

Dozens of homes damaged in the Belmont Lake Reserve neighborhood in Rocky Mount were damaged after yesterday’s rare EF-3 tornado.

Andrew Rose is a home builder in the area, and says his recent build was just put under contract on Tuesday. Most of the house was left untouched, but the back bedroom was destroyed by a tree falling through the roof.

The city held a press conference on Thursday addressing the state of emergency in the city after the storm that brought 150 mile and hour winds.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life within the city and only two minor injuries were reported,” said City Manager Keith Jones Jr.

The sheriff of Nash County, Keith Stone, spoke with WCCB outside of the Pfizer plant off of N. Wesleyan Blvd, which is completely destroyed from the storm. He says that no matter what comes their way, Rocky Mount is resilient.

“We’ve seen the floods, we’ve seen other disasters like this, we stay positive, stick together, and have strong partnerships,” said Sheriff Keith Stone. “The good lord was with a lot of people yesterday, because it could have been a whole lot worse than what it is.”

As for builders and homeowners like Andrew, they’re just ready to start fixing the damage.