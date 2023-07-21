Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Is Under Urgent Status

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC) is asking for the public’s help and understanding. They are currently experiencing a high volume of calls for field service assistance and continue to experience a high intake of stray dogs.

Also, once again Animal Care & Control is faced with the possible euthanasia of dogs for space today and in the following days due to the number of stray dogs coming into the shelter from our community. On average they have 4 to 5 animal control officers working all of Mecklenburg County and are currently averaging 40 to 60 calls for service in the queue at all times. Emergency calls are prioritized, which means other calls may experience delays.

What can you do to help, if you find a stray dog?

If it does not have any identification tag, take it to one of our microchip checkpoint partners to see if it has a microchip If it has a chip, call the owner and work out a way to get the dog back to the owner If it does not have a chip, please hold on to the dog for 24 hours. Report it as a found dog in the community, which will list it on our website under lost dogs, and then follow the tips to search for the dog’s owner. Chances are the dog probably lives close by, so make sure to go door to door to see if someone recognizes the dog.

Other ways to help:

Foster

Join the ACC Foster Family. Fostering a dog for a long vacation is the best way to help. You can decide the length of time to work around your own vacation. It’s easy, fun and lifesaving.

Adopt

Adoption is always the best option! Make sure to check for the current adoption specials and ask about the Pre-adoption program.

Volunteer

Become an official ACC Volunteer and join a group of amazing animal advocates in our community. There are so many ways to help, customize your hours and what you would like to help with to fit your schedule.

Spread the Word