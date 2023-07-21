Lincoln County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A traffic stop led to a search warrant where officers seized electric equipment and illegal drugs early Thursday, July 20th.

Deputies with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and North Generals Boulevard after the suspected vehicle left a known location for the sale of illegal drugs.

During the traffic stop, K9 Marty and his handler conducted an air sniff around the vehicle and detected the odor of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a white crystal powder and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

The driver was charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, deputies learned where the illegal drugs had been purchased and applied for a search warrant at the Day’s Inn Motel near Clark Drive. The hotel room was occupied by two suspects and a minor child.

Deputies searched the room and located illegal narcotics and electric devices used in the sale of illegal drugs. One of the occupants, identified as 23-year-old Robert Doeppe was arrested and charged with the following: