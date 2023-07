GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman last seen in Gastonia.

Cissy Lee Collins was last seen in the 700 block of Forest Drive. Authorities say Cissy is 9 months pregnant and was wearing black shorts and a white shirt. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding Cissy Collins whereabout is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6651.