Inmate Captured After Escaping From Caldwell Correctional Facility

The latest:

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office have captured wanted inmate Matthew Brown in Southwest Statesville.

Deputies say they received information about a possible sighting on Brown Summit Avenue, near a homeless camp. The Statesville police department assisted with what turned in to a three-hour manhunt. Brown was located and taken back into custody near Ravenwood Drive after being tracked by Canine Units.

No further details.

Original Story

Iredell County – Deputies need the public’s help to locate an inmate that escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Facility on Monday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to find 37-year-old Matthew Neil Brown. He is described as a white male, 5’6 with black hair and a beard. Brown was in prison for possession of stolen goods.

Authorities say they have conducted several interviews, utilized canines, drones, and surveillance video to look for Brown. However, after searching the area of Bristol Road off Highway 70 West, they no longer believe he is in the area. The search has since been suspended.

If anyone has information or has seen Matthew Brown, they are asked to call 704-878-3100.