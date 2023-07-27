Hottest Temps of the Summer So Far

AM Headlines:

Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg Co 10 am – 8 pm

Temps creep up into the mid-90s today Feeling close to the triple digits

Feels like temps reach 100-105 Friday/Saturday

PM Storms return Saturday

Cold front brings more rain/storms Sunday

Drying out early next week Discussion:

Bermuda High will keep our forecast hot and even steamier over the next few days. Highs will reach the mid-90s today. Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for Mecklenburg Co due to surface ozone pollution from 10 am until 8 pm. Storm chances will remain limited outside of the mountains. Tropical moisture continues to ramp up Friday, increasing the feels like temps to 100+ and feeling even hotter Saturday. Would not be surprised to see heat advisories issued Friday and/or Saturday across the region. Afternoon and early evening storms possible Saturday. A cold front presses through the region Sunday. This will bring the best rain and storm chances of the week. We will need to watch for the potential of a few severe storms. The front will settle south of the area Monday. Drier air will filter in with cooler temps to follow to start the first few days of August.

Tropics Update:

A tropical wave a few hundred miles off the coast of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of development over the next few days. It will be entering into a more favorable environment and we could see a tropical depression develop this weekend, or early next week.