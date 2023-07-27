Leaders Say Gastonia ‘Honey Hunters’ Organization Owes Thousands Of Dollars To City, County

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia and Gaston County leaders say Gastonia’s baseball team owes them thousands of dollars.

Gastonia Honey Hunters’ Chief Operating Officer, Veronica Jeon, talked to WCCB News about the major money woes the organization is now facing. The city and the county say the Honey Hunters owes them more than $110,000.

According to the city of Gastonia, the Honey Hunters organization owes them more than 88- thousand dollars, that includes more than 35-thousand for the current year’s lease of the property, 50- thousand in management commissions, and over 22 hundred dollars for a mobile stage.

According to Gaston County, the Honey Hunters owes them over 22-thousand dollars for services provided by GEMS – Gaston Emergency Services.

The city says Gastonia Police Department will not authorize off duty officers to work for the Honey Hunters until the officers are paid for past work at the stadium.

“We’re going through financial challenges that any other start up would face. The police officers’ checks are actually at the ball park right now, so once that gets paid and resolved they will be back here to partner with us,” says Veronica Jeon, Chief Operating Officer for the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The team launched in 2021 in the middle of the Covid 19 Pandemic. The team plays at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia’s FUSE District.