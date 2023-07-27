79-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Being Convicted Of Murder

The Latest:

Caldwell Cole Jr., 79, has been sentenced to life in prison after being charged with murdering Janet Scronce and Furahn Morrow. in 2019. Cole was also convicted of shooting two others. The trial began July 10th, 2023, and ended Tuesday, July 26th with the jury’s guilty verdict.

Cole has been convicted of the following:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear

North Carolina Judge Louis A. Trosch sentenced Cole to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In addition to two counts of murder, Cole has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Officials initially said three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. However, the CMPD issued a correction Tuesday evening saying four people were shot and two of those four victims died from their injuries.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, NC– Police are conducting a homicide investigation after multiple people were shot Saturday morning.

Authorities say two people have been pronounced deceased after a shooting occurred on Lytham Drive.

Upon arrival, officers say they located four individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and another was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police identified the victims as Janet Elizabeth Scronce, 40, and Furahn Karren Woods Morrow, 39.

