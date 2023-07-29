StarMed Healthcare Announces Future Service Offerings and Relocation of Our East and Gastonia Locations

Charlotte, NC (July 27, 2023) – StarMed Healthcare, the leading provider of accessible medical care in the Charlotte area, has announced the consolidation and relocation of its East and Gastonia clinics to the StarMed Freemore Clinic on Tuckaseegee Road.

The consolidation is in an effort better to serve our patients with an even better healthcare experience.

While StarMed has relocated the East and Gastonia primary care offices, this change means patients will now be seen at our state-of-the-art flagship location on Tuckaseegee Road, where our exceptional team will continue to provide top-notch primary and family care services.

Additionally, the change will help focus efforts and resources on the unveiling of a brand new, cutting-edge facility on South Blvd, designed to offer an extensive range of medical services.

StarMed remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all our patients, and we believe this move will enhance the healthcare journey. For appointments and any inquiries, patients should contact our Tuckaseegee Road location (704-617-2060).