LAS VEGAS, NV– Celebrity after celebrity were out in Las Vegas for the boxing match between Terrence Crawford and Errol Spence, Jr. But Marlon Wayans may have had the best seat in the house. He was just a few rows behind former Heavyweight Champion, Evander Holyfield. That seat gave Wayans a really good look at what his ear looks like now after Mike Tyson tried to bite it off during there fight in 1997.