Judge Appeals Hearing For Teens

GASTON COUNTY – A rainy day in Gastonia matched the mood outside the Gaston County courthouse Thursday, after a judge delays an appeal hearing.

15-year-olds Paden and La’Dainian Fuller are charged with 1st degree attempted murder and assault on an officer following a scuffle with Gaston police two years ago.

The boys were trying to cross street on their bikes that was blocked off for a firework show. They were half a mile from home. That scuffle left them with scratches and scars. One of the teens got a black eye. The officers did not seem hurt at the time.

Attorneys for the boys reviewed body cam video of the incident. They say officers bragged about what they did.

Gaston attorney Dominique Camm spoke about the topics discussed on body cam footage.

“When you’re talking about celebrating getting a few good licks in on a kid that has special needs,” he said. “I don’t think any parent wants to go through that.”

“To see your kids be thrown around and dragged around, by people you did respect, well I don’t have that feeling for them now,” said the boys father, Marcel Fuller.

The two boys as well as their mother now suffer PTSD and depression after the assault.

Th hearing will now be on August 31st.