Mega Millions Odds To Win Compared To Real-Life Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You have a chance….a very small chance….of winning the estimated $1.25 billion Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday. Those exact odds, 302,575,350 to 1. But just how astronomical are these odds?

Bookies.com has put the odds of winning Mega Millions in perspective by comparing them to the odds of some real-life events:

Odds In Real Life vs Mega Millions

You Being Born – 400 quadrillion to 1

Winning Powerball & Mega Millions – 75.6 quadrillion to 1

Perfect NCAA Bracket – 120.1 billion to 1

Having Sextuplets – 3.939 billion to 1

Winning Mega Millions – 302,575,350 to 1

Winning Powerball – 292,201,338 to 1

Eaten by a Shark – 264 million to 1

Struck by Lightning Twice – 19 million to 1

Becoming President (US) – 32.6 million to 1

Dying in a Plane Crash – 11 million to 1

Becoming an Astronaut – 7.697 million to 1

Attacked by a Shark – 5 million to 1

Grizzly Bear Attack (Yellowstone) – 2.7 million to 1

Flipping Heads 20 Straight Times – 1.04 million to 1

Struck by Lightning – 960,000 to 1

Winning an Olympic Medal – 662,000 to 1

Blackjack 3 Times in a Row – 22,722 to 1

Flopping a Royal Flush – 19,600 to 1

A Hole in One – 12,500 to 1

A 4-Leaf Clover – 10,000 to 1