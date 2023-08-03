Panthers Sign Ex-Pro Bowler, Deion Jones To A One Year Deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have signed inside linebacker, Deion Jones to add depth to their young core. Jones is known for time as an Atlanta Falcon, where he garnered pro bowl honors. The speedy inside linebacker has surpassed 100 tackles a season in five of his seven seasons in the NFL. Jones joins the Panthers for the next season after a short stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Deion Jones will wear a familiar number to Panthers fans, 53 which previously belonged to elite pass rusher, Brian Burns who changed his number to 0 earlier in the offseason. Jones spoke about his decision to join Carolina. “Everything just made sense. They gave me an opportunity and I’m just ready to get back to ball, get back to playing, get back to flying around.”

Deion Jones could possibly make his Panthers debut Week 1 in Atlanta, the place he once called home.