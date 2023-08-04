Summer Roars Back

Happy Friday! Thursday’s high of 75° makes for the coolest day we’ve seen since June 22nd, but summer won’t be down for long. Despite stubborn fog and clouds this morning and afternoon, highs should return closer to average in the 70s and 80s to close out the workweek. A stray pop-up storm is possible later today, but most will remain dry into the weekend. Clearer skies will allow temperatures to top out near 90° on Saturday and Sunday around the Metro. Northerly winds will do their best to bring drier air back into the Carolinas, but the soggy ground from Thursday’s rain will keep things humid through the weekend.

Rain chances increase a bit as another expansive rainmaking system approaches from the west. Medium-range models show most of the moisture missing the Carolinas to the north, but a few isolated storms may impact outdoor plans on Monday and Tuesday. Highs appear near average in the 70s, 80s, and 90s through our first full week of August. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is not currently monitoring any Atlantic systems for potential development.

Today: Mostly cloudy. PM stray storm? High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Variable clouds with clearing late. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Hot sunshine. High: 92°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Another hot one. High: 92°. Wind: S 5-10.