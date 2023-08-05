Atrium Health Now Offers 24/7 Virtual Primary Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( News Release) – With Atrium Health Virtual Primary Care, patients can see their family medicine provider anytime – and for all health care needs. From preventive medicine and sick visits to care for chronic conditions, appointments are available 24/7 and performed over secure video chat. Visits also include mental health screenings, chronic disease management, and online prescription refills.

On Monday, Aug. 7, Dr. Brian Kersten will discuss the benefits, how the newest service works, and other care options Virtual Primary Care offers Atrium Health patients.

When: Monday, Aug. 7 at noon

Who: Dr. Brian Kersten, internist, at Atrium Health Primary Care Mecklenburg Medical Group

Where: Via Zoom

RSVP to Melinda.Law@AtriumHealth.org by 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.