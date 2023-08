MECKLENBURG & IREDELL CO., N.C. – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down south of Lake Norman in Mecklenburg County on Monday night.

Clean-up is now underway in the hardest hit areas.

At peak, Duke Energy had nearly 45,000 power outages across the Carolinas.

They’ve now cut that by more than half.

Most power is expected to be restored by the end of the day Wednesday.