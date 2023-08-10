Healthy Headlines: Talking With Your Parents About Memory Care

CHARLOTTE, NC — More and more Baby Boomers and Gen Xers are dealing — and will be dealing — with issues with aging parents. This can include cognitive declines and even the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. In some cases, memory care might be needed. But when? And how do you know? And how do adult children talk about it with their parents and their parents’ healthcare professionals? Here with some answers is Dr. Robert Wiggins, a neurologist with Novant Health Neurology & Sleep -Midtown and director of Novant Health’s Memory Care Center in Charlotte.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: