Isolated Strong Storms Saturday; Hot & Humid Weekend

Hot and humid weekend with heat indices 100°+
Kaitlin Wright,

Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms through the evening. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 70. Patchy fog develops overnight.
Saturday: AM patchy fog. Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM showers and storms. Isolated storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will feel like 100°+. Isolated showers and storms.
Monday: Another hot day. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, but it will feel like 100°+.

Perseid Meteor Shower:
The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend.

Here is more: https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2023/08/10/the-perseid-meteor-shower-peaks-this-weekend-2/

Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool!
Kaitlin