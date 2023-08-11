Isolated Strong Storms Saturday; Hot & Humid Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms through the evening. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 70. Patchy fog develops overnight.

Saturday: AM patchy fog. Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM showers and storms. Isolated storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will feel like 100°+. Isolated showers and storms.

Monday: Another hot day. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, but it will feel like 100°+.

Perseid Meteor Shower:

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend.

Here is more: https://www. wccbcharlotte.com/2023/08/10/ the-perseid-meteor-shower- peaks-this-weekend-2/