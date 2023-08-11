Isolated Strong Storms Saturday; Hot & Humid Weekend
Hot and humid weekend with heat indices 100°+
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms through the evening. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 70. Patchy fog develops overnight.
Saturday: AM patchy fog. Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM showers and storms. Isolated storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will feel like 100°+. Isolated showers and storms.
Monday: Another hot day. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, but it will feel like 100°+.
Perseid Meteor Shower:
The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend.
Here is more: https://www.
Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool!
Kaitlin