The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

Perseid meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle
Kaitlin Wright,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend! It should be a good show with the Moon only 10% illuminated. You will still want to be away from city lights if possible.

What to know about viewing:

  • No special equipment or knowledge of the constellations needed
  • Look away from bright lights
  • Don’t get hung up looking to the radiant point in Perseus. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky… just pick the darkest part
  • Watch from midnight to just before dawn

Happy viewing!