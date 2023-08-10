The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend! It should be a good show with the Moon only 10% illuminated. You will still want to be away from city lights if possible.

What to know about viewing:

No special equipment or knowledge of the constellations needed

Look away from bright lights

Don’t get hung up looking to the radiant point in Perseus. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky… just pick the darkest part

Watch from midnight to just before dawn

Happy viewing!