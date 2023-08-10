The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend! It should be a good show with the Moon only 10% illuminated. You will still want to be away from city lights if possible.
What to know about viewing:
- No special equipment or knowledge of the constellations needed
- Look away from bright lights
- Don’t get hung up looking to the radiant point in Perseus. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky… just pick the darkest part
- Watch from midnight to just before dawn
Happy viewing!