Belmont Drive-In Reopening After Decade-Long Hiatus

BELMONT, N.C. — Lights. Camera. Drive-in.

After a nine-year hibernation, the Belmont Drive-In theater is mere days away from re-opening. Finding a modern projector, an investment that costs tens of thousands of dollars, was the main reason behind the nearly decade-long wait.

“That was our biggest hurdle, going from 35mm film,” Melinda Pentecost’s daughter, Casey tells us. “Once we got that, it’s been rolling.”

Melinda Pentecost is the daughter of the Bill and Peggy Lawing, who bought the location in 1981 and ran the beloved theater until their passings in 1997 and 2010, respectively. Pentecost is just happy to continue her parents’ legacy.

“It was always the goal for us to run it, our kids to run it, their kids to run it,” muses Melinda.

And the kids are alright.

“It’s a lot of weight to carry,” says Casey. “As long as I do the best job that they’ve done over the years, then that’s all I can ask for. I just want to have something my kids can come into and have the love for it that she’s had, my grandmother, my grandmother’s grandmother.”

A recent Facebook post from the theater about its upcoming return set social media alight, garnering over a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments and shares. The passion is palpable offline, as well.

“It’s exciting for the kids, right?” Says Gastonia resident Joe Coiro. “It’s something from the past that you don’t get to see very often in a lot of places.”

“I went there as a kid. I can remember watching Godzilla movies at the drive-in theater,” adds John Bailey.

Bailey, owner of Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in downtown Belmont, isn’t sure how the grand re-opening will affect business. But he knows bringing back a Gaston County staple is something worth celebrating.

“Just glad to have it back. It was an integral part of the community back in the day. It’s a good thing, I think the community rallied around it and I think we’re all excited.”