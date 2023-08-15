China Grove Man Facing Charges After A Pipe Bomb Was Found In His Car

1/2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – A suspect is now facing charges after an incident occurred involving a pipe bomb. At approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Kannapolis police pulled over a vehicle on Springway Drive near S. Main Street in Kannapolis. Police determined that the suspect had a fictitious Virginia registration and noticed several items in the vehicle.

Officers searched the suspects’ 1991 Chevrolet truck and found several drugs including meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a device resembling a pipe bomb. The bomb squad from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and confirmed that it was a pipe bomb. It was safety detonated after nearby residents were notified. No injuries or damage was reported in this incident.

The suspect, Jamie Stirewalt, 41 of China Grove is currently being held in Cabarrus County Jail facing charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of weapon of mass destruction. This remains an ongoing investigation.