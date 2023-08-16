Pleasant Thursday as Humidity Levels Drop

AM Headlines:

Not as hot or humid Wednesday

Isolated rain/storm chances Thursday

Heating up, but staying dry this weekend

3 Areas to Watch in the Tropics

Confirmed EF-1 Tornado in Avery Co Discussion:

Drier and slightly cooler day ahead with highs reaching the upper 80s. The drop in humidity will be the most noticeable change today. The front has stalled just to the south of the area and we may see a few isolated showers and storms Thursday as the front lifts slightly across the southern tier of the region. A cold front arrives Friday. No rain to worry about, but temps will remain near or slightly below average to start the weekend. The weekend will be dry. But, temps will begin to heat up by Sunday back into the low 90s. Temps will climb into the mid 90s by early next week with minimal rain chances.

Tropics Update:

Three areas to watch now in the tropics. One in the Central Atlantic has a medium chance of development and could become a tropical depression over the next few days. The other could develop further in the Eastern Atlantic, however, conditions are less conducive early next week. The third area is in the Gulf of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure could form over the next few days. Slow development would be possible as it approaches the western Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.