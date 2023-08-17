N Charlotte Toyota Guide: Toyota Tundra Oil Type

The Toyota Tundra is a durable and powerful pickup truck and an icon on the road. If you’re a proud owner of this vehicle, you probably care about keeping it in great shape. Oil maintenance is essential to keep any vehicle running smoothly, and your Tundra is no exception! We’re here with our Toyota of N Charlotte auto care experts to answer all your questions about Toyota Tundra Oil Type and maintenance.

Toyota Tundra Oil Type : What’s the best option?

Generally, the recommendation for Toyota Tundras is 0W-20 fully synthetic oil. This can vary based on the age and model of your vehicle, so we wouldn’t say it’s one size fits all. If you tow a lot of weight with your truck, you may need a different Toyota Tundra oil type than the standard recommendation. We’re going to run through some of the factors and information that determine the best oil type for your Tundra.

Toyota Tundra Oil Capacity Breakdown

Here’s the typical capacity for Toyota Tundras based on the year/model:

First Generation (2000-2006): 4.8-6.6 quarts

Second Generation (2007-2021): 4.8-8.5 quarts

Third Generation (2022-present): 7.7 quarts

Older Toyota Tundras have a 5.7-Liter V8 engine, while newer ones feature a V6. This determines the oil capacity, which always falls somewhere between 4.8-8.5 quarts. If you need help figuring out the oil capacity for your vehicle, you can always talk to your N Charlotte auto care tech!

What is the best Toyota Tundra Oil Filter ?

You will not need a special oil filter for Toyota Tundra performance/maintenance. We do recommend ensuring that the filter you are purchasing fits your specific model though! It’s also a good idea to choose a Toyota brand filter, just to ensure high quality and performance for your vehicle.

Toyota Tundra Oil Change Frequency

If your Toyota Tundra uses conventional motor oil, you’ll typically need an oil change every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. A lot of experts recommend synthetic oil because you can go longer between changes, plus it can boost vehicle performance. At Toyota of N Charlotte, we can get you on an oil change schedule and send reminders before each appointment so you always know you’re on track!

Why Choose Synthetic Motor Oil for your Toyota Tundra?

N Charlotte Toyota offers synthetic oil, conventional oil, and blends of both for you to choose what’s right for your vehicle. We do recommend synthetic oil for its longevity and increased performance, but like we said before every car is different. You can always consult our auto care team to determine the best Toyota Tundra oil type for your specific model.

When Should You Consider High-Mileage Oil?

Our Toyota of N Charlotte experts recommend high-mileage oil for vehicles with 100,000+ miles. This special blend contains antioxidants, detergents, additives, and seal-compatible conditioners that greatly benefit high-mileage vehicles. If you’re not sure, we’re always happy to help determine if this is the right option for your Toyota Tundra.

What Will Happen if You Skip Oil Changes?

Skipping oil changes is just all around a bad idea if you want to keep your Toyota Tundra in great shape. Here’s some of the negative effects:

Buildup of dirty oil causing corrosion in the engine

Sludge buildup in the engine

Heat damage

Expensive repairs and replacements

We recommend talking to our N Charlotte experts about getting on a schedule, so you never have to worry about skipping an appointment!

Come get an oil change at Toyota of N Charlotte !

